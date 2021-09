Lori Anderson of Arkansas can attest that there is so much tragedy we can do nothing about that people have no excuse for not doing something so simple as wearing a mask and getting a shot in this time of COVID-19.

Now 72, Anderson was 5 in 1955, when she saw her mother end a protracted struggle with mental illness by fatally shooting herself.

“What really broke my heart is the last thing she saw was me looking at her,” Anderson told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.