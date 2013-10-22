Lorraine Schwartz Designed Kim Kardashian’s Engagement Ring; New York Passes Labor Law to Protect Child Models

Lorraine Schwartz Designed Kim Kardashian’s Engagement Ring: Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian on Monday (also her 33rd birthday) with a 15-carat diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. West selected the ring from Boucheron in Paris when the couple made the rounds at fashion week earlier this month. And, funny enough, it's Kim's second Lorraine Schwartz ring: the designer also made the 16.5-carat bauble Kris Humphries gave Kardashian last year, which recently sold at auction for $620,000. [Fashionista]

New York Passes Labor Law to Protect Child Models: Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday that recognizes all models under the age of 18 as child performers. All child and teen models in the state of New York will now fall under the protection of the Department of Labor, rather than the Department of Education, and will be provided with the same limits and guidelines used to protect child actors. The new rules include limiting the number of hours a child model can work, a midnight curfew on schools nights, and a minimum of 12 hours of downtime between jobs. The law is expected to go into effect within the next 30 days, and according to The New York Times, will impact casting for New York Fashion Week in February. [The New York Times]

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes Richest Brits Under 30 List: Model, actress, and designer Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cashed in $9.1 million last year, earning her a spot on Heat magazine's 30 Richest Brits Under 30 list. As an actress, 27-year-old Huntington-Whiteley is best known for her lead role in the 2011 film Transformers: Dark of the Moon. She has also modeled for Victoria’s Secret and Burberry and has co-designed a lingerie line with Soozie Jenkinson for Marks & Spencer. [Telegraph]

Kate Spade Inadvertently Declares Love for KONY: Handbag company Kate Spade may have inadvertently declared its support for Ugandan warlord Joesph Kony after a picture of its new "Call to Action" line began raising eyebrows. The Kate Spade bag in question is a leather and canvas tote with what is supposed to read "I <3 Kate Spade NY" printed on the front, a play on ubiquitous "I <3 NY." In what appears to be a design fumble, the brand substituted the word "spade" with a playing card spade, which makes it look like the bag reads "I <3 KONY." Kate Spade tells The Daily Beast, "This bag was designed as a celebration of kate spade new york, using the abbreviation of our name, kate (spade) new york. We regret the interpretation of this tote's design and apologize for any misunderstanding. We take customer feedback seriously and are actively working to withdraw these items from our stores and wholesale partners." [Salon]