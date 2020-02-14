Lou Dobbs Loses It Over Bill Barr’s Criticism of Trump’s Tweets, Attacks ‘Rancid’ Justice Department

If there’s one thing that Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs absolutely cannot stand, it is criticism of President Donald Trump from other Republicans.

Hours after Attorney General William Barr criticized Trump’s tweet about Roger Stone’s sentence recommendation and claimed it made it “impossible” to do his job, Dobbs kicked off his Thursday night broadcast by railing against the attorney general for not getting “what this president has gone through.”

The pro-Trump host was so incensed by Barr’s comments—which were strangely followed by the White House reassuring that Trump was not at all “bothered” by them—that he suggested Barr might be part of the so-called “deep state.”

Dobbs’ frustrations on the matter boiled over during a segment with fellow Trump sycophant and frequent guest Tom Fitton, when Dobbs grumbled that while he has “immense respect and great hopes” for Barr, he was less than pleased that the attorney general told ABC News that Trump was making his job more difficult with his tweeting.

After Fitton said that Trump’s posts might make things a “little tougher” for Barr even though Barr’s priority should be getting the Justice Department’s “personnel issues” under control, Dobbs unleashed on the attorney general.

Stating that Trump is “expressing himself fully, freely, and directly” without going through the “sage intermediaries of the national left-wing media,” the Fox host groused that he was “so disappointed in Bill Barr.”

“I have to say this — it’s a damn shame when he doesn’t get what this president has gone through and what the American people have gone through, and what his charge is as Attorney general,” Dobbs exclaimed, adding: “Where the hell is the report? Where the hell are the indictments? Where the hell are the charges against the politically corrupt deep state within the Justice Department, the FBI, and why in the hell aren’t we hearing apologies from someone in that rancid corrupt department about what they permitted?!”

Dobbs, growing increasingly more agitated, concluded his mini-monologue by seething some more about Barr’s complaints about Trump’s social media use.

“But then to hear this attorney general complain about this president who is fighting every one of those damn people to do the right thing and to get this country straightened out, and it’s his mission to do so, not to carp about his boss,” the ultra-conservative host hissed. “And by the way, I don’t want to hear any crap about an independent Justice Department.”

“This Justice Department, as does everyone, works for the president. It’s part of the executive branch,” he continued. “Where are the people talking about John F. Kennedy putting Bobby Kennedy, his brother, in as AG?! I mean, who are these people?!”

While Dobbs is enraged over Barr’s on-air performance, other Republicans have backed the attorney general's call for Trump to pull back his tweets. During a Fox News interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacted: “I think the president should listen to his advice.”

The White House, meanwhile, shrugged off the attorney general’s comments and said Barr “has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions.”