Protect Your Investment Pieces With These Sole-Saving Shoe Stickers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re an unabashed designer shoe “collector” (or hoarder—no judgment) or you just splurged on your first pair of timeless, red-soled Louboutins, you’re going to want to protect your investment and keep them looking fresh and new for as long as possible. Heck, even if you just bought an awesome pair of budget heels for a night out or pricey sandals for your best friend’s wedding with the intention of returning them looking unworn, these $25 sole protecting stickers are the ultimate footwear hack. My enviably chic boss told me about these, and now I wish I’d known about them years ago. Better late than never though, right?

These invisible sole protectors are designed to shield your soles (Louboutin, Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo... you name it) from wear and tear, so you can actually wear them instead of displaying them in your closet to admire from a distance like a piece of fine art. To apply the sole protectors, you do have to cut them to shape and mold properly to the size of your sole, but it’s easier to get the hang of than you’d think. When the sole protectors do start to wear down, just be careful to remove them with caution using a blow dryer to gently melt down the sticky residue left behind.

Yuwe Sole Protector Stickers Shoppers agree—these $25 sole stickers extend the life of any shoe and are a major game-changer. “The best thing to use on Red Bottoms. Walked around a hotel in Vegas and airport, these things are amazing,” writes one five-star Amazon reviewer. “These have been worn in the street, in the rain, in grass. And they still haven’t peeled off. And my shoes are still perfectly safe,” another pleased reviewer said. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

