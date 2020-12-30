Louisiana Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow Dead of COVID at 41

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican from Louisiana, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 41.

The married father of two young children lost his battle with the illness just two days after his wife, Julia, issued a statement on social media saying he was in stable condition in the ICU.

“The doctors have told us the road to recovery and the length of time is hard to predict and different for everyone,” she wrote then.

“We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support we have received and feel truly blessed to be touched by the prayers of so many.”

“However, we are now asking for your patience as we face this battle privately as a family in order to give Luke the rest he needs to ensure his recovery.”

Letlow won election to the seat being vacated by his former boss, Rep. Ralph Abraham.

On Dec. 18, he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantining at home, but the next day he went to his local hospital. Two days later, he tweeted his thanks to the medical staff, adding, “I am confident that with their help that I will be on the mend soon.”

But Letlow did not improve and he was soon transferred to a bigger hospital in Shreveport and admitted to the ICU. A doctor there said he was being treated with the antiviral remdesivir and steroids, the hospital said.

His campaign manager, Andrew Bautsch, confirmed his death to WDSU, saying in a statement that “the family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.”