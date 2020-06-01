Louisville Man Dead After Law Enforcement Say They Returned Fire at a Crowd

A man has died in Louisville after the LMPD and the National Guard returned fire on a large crowd, according to the police chief. It’s not yet confirmed whether law enforcement shot the man.

Protests have gripped the city in response to the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, a black EMT killed by the police on March 13. The demonstrations have intensified further since the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month, which has sparked unrest across the nation.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad confirmed that his officers and the National Guard were called to a market parking lot around midnight Sunday to clear what he described as a large crowd. Conrad claimed the officers faced gunfire, which caused them to shoot back.

"It has been a very difficult four days for our city—our officers are working very hard to keep people safe and protect property while doing that we've had officers shot at and assaulted,” he said. “It’s very clear that many people do not trust the police. That is an issue we’re going to work on and work through for a long time. Tonight's protests once again turned from peaceful to destructive.”

He went on to say that police were called to disperse large crowd, adding: “Officers and soldiers began to clear the lot and at some point were shot at. Both the LMPD and National Guards members returned fire. We have one man dead at the scene.”

Conrad said several people of interest are being interviewed.