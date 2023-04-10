Louisville Cops Confirm Five Dead, Six Injured in Active Shooting

Authorities in Kentucky have confirmed five people are dead and six more injured, including a police officer, after an active shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.

The lone shooter was “neutralized,” Louisville Metro Police said.

The shooting unfolded in or near a multi-story office building known as the Old National Bank Building on East Main Street at around 8:30 a.m., police said.

Videos of the incident shared on social media appeared to show officers in the area yelling at drivers to get out of their cars while warning of an “active shooter.” Sirens and what sounds like gunshots can be heard in the footage.

Tammy Madigan, who works for a commercial real estate company on the fifth floor of the bank building, told The Daily Beast by phone that it was “probably my worst Monday ever.”

There were six people already in the office when one of their colleagues arrived and saw somebody walk into the building with guns, according to Madigan. Spooked, the colleague called his co-workers upstairs and warned everyone not to leave, she said. So Madigan and her colleagues called 911, then locked all the doors. Police were on the scene within five minutes, she estimates.

“But before the police got there, we started hearing shooting,” she told The Daily Beast one she’d arrived back home. “The bathrooms on our floor have keycode entry, so it was probably the safest place we could think of to hide. So the six of us went into the men’s room, turned off all the sound on our phones, tried to be as quiet as we could.”

The shooting continued for about another five minutes, and Madigan said she and the others heard voices saying they were the police, trying to get them to come out.

“But we didn’t know if it was really the police or the shooter trying to get us to come out,” Madigan continued.

Once they convinced Madigan and the others they were for real, officers evacuated everyone from the premises.

“When the elevator door opened, the shooter was just laying there, dead,” Madigan said. “There was lots of lots of glass all over. One of the girls in my office was just breaking down. One of the guys was pushing the button to close the doors, so the police let us go out through the basement, and then took us over to Slugger Field, where they began taking statements from everybody in the building. I bet there were 100 cops there, I don’t know how many shooters were involved but I know they go one.”

While they were still huddled in the men’s room, Madigan said she heard police outside the door running, while yelling, “Blue down! Blue down!”—presumably in response to the injured officer.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey confirmed the number of casualties and confirmed a “lone shooter” was responsible.

Madigan’s husband, Darren, said he was hoping this day would never come. However, he said he knew it was probably just a matter of time.

“We’re having daily mass shootings now, and my wife and I have been saying, ‘When are we going to have one close to us?’” Darren told The Daily Beast. “And today there was one in the building where she works.”

Local TV station WAVE 3 reported that multiple police officers and FBI Louisville special agents were at the scene early Monday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed he is on the way to the scene. “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he tweeted.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg urged residents to stay away from the area. “There is an active police situation downtown,” he said. “Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible.”