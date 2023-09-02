‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Kicked Off Show for Racial Slur
FIRED
Love & Hip Hop is booting Erica Mena from the show after she called her reality TV co-star Spice—who is Black—a “monkey” during a fiery argument, according to a statement posted to Instagram Saturday. “The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community,” the show wrote. “Viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season.” Some viewers were quick to call out Love & Hip Hop for still airing the episode, with one Instagram user @dimibby claiming the show “gained clout” and “didnt see the issue” before the episode went live. “yall filmed it…edited…aired it…THEN fired her? 😭 why not just had cut it out n dealt w/ her on the bk end?” @1_andrea wrote. Neither Mena’s reps nor the network responded to Page Six’s request for comment.