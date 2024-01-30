T.V.subvertical orientation badge

‘Love Island U.K.’ Stars Davide Sanclimenti Says He Wasn't Dumped By Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Reality TV star Davide Sanclimenti challenged the post his ex-girlfriend made announcing the split.

Edith Olmsted

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti attend the European Premiere of Paramount Pictures' \"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts\" at Cineworld Cinemas on June 07, 2023 in London, England.

John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Love Island U.K. star Davide Sanclimenti said a decision to split with his girlfriend and co-star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was mutual after she implied in a social media post that she’d dumped him.

The winners of season 8 of Love Island U.K. split, “just after the ski holidays” according to a statement that Sanclimenti posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Cülcüloğlu had posted a statement on Instagram earlier Tuesday announcing their break-up.“The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other,” The Traitors cast member wrote. “Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways."

A few hours after her post went up, Sanclimenti posted to say that he hadn’t been dumped, as the first post implied. “It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don’t know why the agreed statement changed last minute.”

“I really believed in us and saw a future for us. But sometimes in life people need to grow apart,” he wrote. The couple had previously split in June 2023, before getting back together.

