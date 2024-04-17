Lo Bosworth on Launching Love Wellness’ First Body Care Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When Lo Bosworth launched Love Wellness, a “female-first” lifestyle and supplement brand, in 2016, I was definitely surprised—even as a newly minted shopping writer with a budding wellness beat. Plus, as a middle-aged millennial, I knew Lo Bosworth as the Orange County ‘it girl’ (the phrase du jour for stylish, quai-famous girls in the mid-aughts) who rose to fame on two of MTV’s ubiquitous reality shows of the time, Laguna Beach and The Hills. To my knowledge, she had no connection to the supplement or women’s health space, making it an interesting career shift.

As a tried-and-true skeptic with exceptionally high standards and a low tolerance for gimmicky, placebo-like ingestibles (being ultra-discerning about products is a prerequisite for my job, after all), I had written off the brand as a whole until my friend told me that the Love Wellness vaginal pH balancing formulas had changed her life. At the time, her life was being taken over by recurrent UTIs and non-stop issues with candida that were getting in the way of her sex life. As someone who had also been experiencing chronic issues of the same genre, I figured it couldn’t hurt to try a few of its vaginal health products, including the Boric Acid Suppositories and the Good Girl Probiotics.

Bye Bye Bloat Supplement It turns out I was wrong about the celebrity-owned brand—both products were better than any other formulas in this genre I had tried (and I’d tried a lot). Not only did I learn that you should never judge a book by its cover (or, specifically, don't judge a brand just because a celebrity’s on its ‘cover,’ so to speak), but I also became a fan of the brand and have been using the formulas regularly ever since—especially its Bye Bye Bloat supplement. Buy At Love Wellness $ 25

While I’m no expert by any means, I am a self-proclaimed lymphatic drainage enthusiast, so I was thrilled when I learned about the brand’s recent dive into de-bloating body care centered around stimulating the lymphatic system. The Bye Bye Bloat expansion builds upon the brand’s best-selling Bye Bye Bloat supplement and harnesses lymphatic drainage support to combat bloating, low energy levels, and unwanted fluid retention through manual modalities. The success of the brand’s OG anti-puff capsules, along with countless customer requests and her own experience with lymphatic massage, prompted Bosworth’s recent dive into body care.

“I discovered the de-bloating benefits of lymphatic massage by accident, in a sense. I suffered a TBI in 2019, and a doctor suggested I incorporate lymphatic massages into my recovery protocol for immune system support,” she says. But Bosworth also noticed an unexpected yet welcomed side effect resulting from her weekly lymphatic massages: less bloat and water retention. “While the massages were healing and energizing, I also experienced the unanticipated benefit of body-sculpting and debloating that occurs from the manual stimulation of lymph fluid into our body’s detoxifying lymph nodes. I knew at that point that I wanted to incorporate the practice of lymphatic massage into the expansion of the Bye Bye Bloat family of products.”

Unfortunately, consistency (and consistent cash flow to afford such treatments) is key to reaping the maximum benefits from lymphatic massages. It quickly became clear to Boswoth that carving out the time for hour-long weekly spa appointments costing anywhere from $200 to $500 a session is not accessible for many people, so she decided to tap into at-home alternatives. “I experienced great results [from lymphatic drainage] but realized how cost prohibitive it is for most people to be getting them regularly at a spa, and I wanted to make the health benefits that go beyond debloating, like immune system and circulation support, more available to all,” she tells us.

Bye Bye Bloat Depuff and Sculpt Bundle Enter the expanded Bye Bye Bloat collection, which includes a three-piece Depuff and Sculpt routine, complete with an invigorating massage oil, a lymphatic drainage massager, and a firming clay body mask—all for under $100. “A big part of launching the Bye Bye Bloat Body Care collection was to achieve affordability without sacrificing quality. You can get all four products in the collection for under $100, which empowers users to a full at-home lymphatic massage experience for less than $3 per massage.” Buy At Love Wellness $ 51

Dr. Gabrielle Francis, Naturopathic Doctor, Chiropractor Acupuncturist, and Love Wellness Advisor, agrees, adding that while manual stimulation is beneficial for ensuring proper lymphatic flow, it can absolutely be done at home with the right tools. “Your lymphatic system relies on muscle movement to push fluid through its channels,” she says. “The Bye Bye Bloat Lymphatic Massage Roller and Detoxifying Body Oil amplifies circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system to cleanse and detoxify.”

As someone with more lymphatic drainage remedies in my home than I care to admit (a vibration plate, two infrared sauna blankets, dozens of dry brushes, etc.), I can honestly say I’m impressed with this paired-down yet highly effective trio. I used to get lymphatic massages at my local wellness spa every other week, but now that I’ve had to start repaying student loans again (*sigh*), this pricy-ish self-care treatment got the axe. Fortunately, I feel like using this set has yielded similar results to in-office treatments and saved me at least $1,000 at this point. Although I still wish my budget had the space for my regular in-spa massages, this trio is making the adjustment much smoother—and literally, too—my rear-end cellulite has noticeably improved. If you’re looking for at-home lymphatic massage tools to help you get a similar result from home, Love Wellness’ Depuff and Sculpt set will not disappoint.

