Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leftist Workers’ Party leader, narrowly edged out far-right populist incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to win a fiercely fought runoff election for the Brazilian presidency on Sunday.

Da Silva, the 77-year-old known as Lula, swung 50.8 percent of the vote with Bolsonaro breathing down his neck at 49.2 percent, according to the country’s electoral authority, which announced 98.8 percent of votes had been counted.

Bolsonaro led the race for much of the day, but as Lula overtook him with around 70 percent of the vote tallied, car horns began to sound on the streets of downtown São Paulo, according to the Associated Press.

“Our dream is coming true. We need to be free,” an elated 62-year-old man celebrating on São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue told a reporter for The Guardian. “Brazil was in a very dangerous place and now we are getting back our freedom. The last four years have been horrible.”

Lula has stoked his legend as a working-class hero, having risen from shining shoes as a boy to become a union leader, and eventually Brazil’s president in 2003. He served two terms, leaving office in 2010. A corruption scandal yanked him abruptly out of political life, landing him in prison on a nine-and-a-half-year sentence in 2018. He spent 580 days in jail, much of it in isolation, before being freed the next November.

His conviction was nullified last year by Brazil’s Supreme Court, though he was never declared innocent of his money laundering and corruption charges.

Lula’s incarceration kept him from running in the 2018 presidential election, clearing the way for Bolsonaro’s ascendance. In this year’s knock-down, drag-out campaign, he cast himself as the savior of Brazil’s democracy, promising to return its population of 214 million to a more prosperous time.

Bolsonaro’s defeat makes him the first Brazilian president since the end of the nation’s military dictatorship in 1985 to be voted out of office. Every president who tried for a second term before him—Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Lula himself, and Dilma Rousseff—won a second term.

“Today we are choosing the kind of Brazil we want, how we want our society to organize. People will decide what kind of life they want,” Lula told reporters as he cast his vote in Sao Bernardo do Campo on Sunday morning. “That’s why this is the most important day of my life. I am convinced that Brazilians will vote for a plan under which democracy wins.”

Lula will be sworn in in January.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.