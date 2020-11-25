Here’s What to Shop From Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale

I’ve been wearing Lululemon’s ABC Pants pretty much all of quarantine, and I bet I’m not alone. I’ve heard their leggings are extremely comfortable, and I believe it because just about every men’s item I’ve tried is fantastic. Lululemon is currently having a Black Friday teaser where they’re taking up to 50% off an array of leggings, pants, tops, shirts, and much much more. Looking for your new outfit? Head to Lululemon, but be quick! It’s going fast.

Wunder Under High Rise Tight Down From $98 Buy at Lululemon $ 69

Fine Form Bra Down From $78 Buy at Lululemon $ 39

ABC Pants Down From $128 Buy at Lululemon $ 89

Reinstate Longsleeve Down From $88 Buy at Lululemon $ 59

