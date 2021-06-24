These Retro Shorts Made Running Chafe-Free and Enjoyable

These Lululemon running shorts were built for people with athletic legs to run comfortably and look good doing it.

After the year we’ve all had, this summer, to me, is about nothing more than looking good and feeling great in all aspects of life, including exercise. For this reason, when it came to trying to keep up my running regime throughout the summer, I grabbed a pair of Lululemon’s Track That Shorts. I was admittedly first interested in these shorts because of their cool retro look that reminded me of old-school outdoors magazines. But, as it turns out, sometimes it’s okay to judge a book by its cover or a pair of shorts by how much it reminds you of a Princess Diana look.

The other, and perhaps more important reason I instantly fell for these shorts is that they offer a little more coverage than most modern athletic shorts. I will always be someone who feels a little more comfortable wearing a little more fabric, which is tricky during the warm months, and even trickier for working out during those warm months. However, the Track That Short gives you the Lululemon lighter-than-air running experience without all the exposure. Its five-inch inseam’s significant benefit, for me, is that it prevents chafing, which is always a concern of mine but particularly so on a hot and humid summer jog. The short’s mid-rise waist is both flattering and welcomes long strides without riding up. The slightly roomier leg opening gave me total mobility during my workout without any rubbing whatsoever.

Track That Shorts Shop at Lululemon $

While I’m a sucker for snazzy-looking athletic apparel, The Track That’s extra coverage and vintage vibes don’t come with any sacrifice for performance or convenience. The short’s soft built-in liner didn’t irritate my skin while running and provided additional coverage as well as some much-needed additional sweat-wicking. The waistband holds things down without digging into my stomach and is adjustable with a no-show continuous drawcord that is impossible to lose: think an infinity scarf but inside shorts. The small zippered side pocket is perfect for holding a pair of keys on a long run or a credit card when you’re running to grab a coffee.

Past all of its features and ’80s nostalgia, it was a relief to find a running short designed with developed quads and glutes in mind. There’s a very freeing feeling that comes with being able to move without any fabric constraints, chafing worries, or general human diffidence. Ideally, that’s how every aspect of life would be free from inhibition, but with Lululemon’s Track That Short, at least my morning run can be.

