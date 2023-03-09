Put the Pep Back in Your Step With These Expertly-Designed Running Shoes from lululemon
Running on a Dream
Dressing for the job you want is nothing new, but what about dressing for the workout you want to have? Uncomfortable apparel can essentially be bad equipment, leading to poor form and shorter sessions. lululemon ensures you’re set up for success from the feet up with the new blissfeel 2. This women’s running shoe has an upgraded seamless frame that cradles the foot and a 3D-molded midfoot panel that provides support with new layered textiles that contour right to your foot. The shoes' thoughtful design doesn't stop at the technology – pairs come in fresh colors that blend mix-match-able neutrals with bright, high-visibility pops of color – even the sole has a fresh, speckled pattern. You'll be your own #fitspo pic!
The energy return is noticeable; each step pushes back, like you're running on a tiny trampoline. Since your feet won't be screaming at you to stop, you’ll be more likely to keep going – and now you’ll know you can. Running shoes that support you and your fitness goals give you the confidence to push further, and lululemon’s blissfeel 2 shoes were designed with women’s comfort at the forefront.
blissfeel 2
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.