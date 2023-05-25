Own the Hiking Paths With lululemon’s First Road-to-Trail Shoes
Explore, run, and hike with lululemon’s newest pair of shoes — the blissfeel trails.
Imagine strolling through cobblestone streets, exploring sandy beaches, and hiking up a mountain trail — all with just one pair of shoes. As lululemon's first pair of road-to-trail shoes, the blissfeel trails were made with that kind of versatility and comfort in mind.
lululemon blissfeel trail Shoes
Designed to keep you quick on your feet, the blissfeel shoes’ lightweight upper provides optimal support without weighing you down. Whether you're traversing gravel, sand, dirt, or even rocky trails, the shoe’s grippy outsole ensures you stay surefooted throughout your adventures.
While other road-to-trail shoes may succumb to wear and tear, the blissfeel defies the odds. It has a protective film layer that safeguards your shoes from scratches and scuffs. Grab a pair today before they’re all gone.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.