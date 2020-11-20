Our Favorite Made In Pan Is on Sale for Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
- Save up to 30% off on Made In’s Carbon Steel Frying Pan
- This Frying Pan is Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo’s favorite because it gives the best of both worlds—the high heat of stainless steel, and the easy clean up of nonstick.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here
What makes Made In stand out above any other cookware brand? Carbon Steel. Carbon Steel is like the perfect blend between nonstick, stainless steel, and cast iron. It can cook at high heats, is easy to clean, is lightweight, and if you maintain it properly, it’ll last a long time. This pan is in multiple three-Michelin-star restaurants, and now, it can be in your kitchen, too, for 15% off.
Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Down From $89
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.