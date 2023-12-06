Bride in Viral Megabucks Wedding Deletes TikTok as Groom Faces 25 Years in Jail

A bride who was recently catapulted to viral stardom by her extravagant multimillion-dollar wedding has deleted her TikTok account after reports emerged that her groom is facing up to 25 years in prison for allegedly shooting at police officers.

Car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway, 26, also made her Instagram account private, according to DailyMail.com, despite reportedly hiring a luxury event content creator for her wedding which was dubbed the “wedding of the century.” Stories about the Paris ceremony in November—which cost a reported $59 million—have since been accompanied by revelations about the alleged wrongdoing of Brockway’s 29-year-old husband, Jacob LaGrone.

According to NBC News, LaGrone, of Texas, is facing three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant after allegedly threatening three police officers by firing a gun at them in March. The felony offense can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Westworth Village said three officers had responded to “multiple disturbance calls” at the same address on March 14 when they “were fired upon.” LaGrone appeared in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth on Thursday and he has been offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison, NBC News cited court documents as saying.

Brockway, the daughter of Bill Ussery Motors CEO Robert “Bob” Brockway, was reportedly not in court for the appearance.

Millions of people watched online videos of Madelaine Brockway’s Nov. 18 wedding to LaGrone owing to its astonishing excess. The event included a performance from Maroon 5, a rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier opera house, and an overnight stay in the historic Palace of Versailles.

The nuptials took place in the exclusive Chateau de Villette, during which Brockway wore a Dior haute couture dress. Prior to the wedding, guests were invited to attend a private party at Chanel’s Haute Couture Headquarters and a lunch at the Eiffel Tower. Brockway also had a four-day bachelorette party at Amangiri, a luxury desert resort in Utah.

Wedding planner Rachel Birthisle posted videos to Instagram showing that each night of the bachelorette party had a different theme, concluding with a Marie Antoinette-themed Halloween dinner party.

Videos of the wedding from content creation company Olivia and Living and wedding planners Lake Como Weddings still remain online.