Madonna Recovering in Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive

Madonna was rushed to hospital in New York City on Saturday night after she was found unresponsive, Page Six reported Wednesday.

The 64-year-old singer was reportedly intubated for at least a night. She was awake and recovering Wednesday with the tube removed. Her manager Guy Oseary confirmed the health scare via an Instagram statement on Wednesday, saying that she had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.”

As of Wednesday, Madonna was “out of the ICU,” a source told Page Six.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary’s statement read. “A full recovery is expected.”

Oseary added that Madonna would have to “pause all commitments,” including her upcoming “Celebration” tour, which was planned to start on July 15 in Vancouver.

Madonna announced the “Celebration” tour earlier this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career. The global mega-tour was set to hit 43 cities and last through the end of January 2024.

The superstar wanted the tour to “pay respect to the City of New York where her career in music began,” according to an announcement. Now, her manager said the tour is postponed until further notice. Details regarding rescheduled shows would be released as “soon as we have them,” Oseary said.

Further details of Madonna’s infection and hospitalization remain unclear. But her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the scare, Page Six reported.