Madonna Says She’ll ‘Breathe the COVID-19 Air’ in Bizarre, Jazzy Video

Who needs the CDC guidelines when you have a typewriter, a major platform, and a dream? Take Madonna, for example. In a bizarre video posted to Instagram, the singer said she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies—and plans to go outside and take some deep breaths.

In the video, posted Thursday, Madonna sits at a typewriter in black and white, with instrumental music humming in the background. It’s hard to tell how much of the video, titled “Quarantine Diaries No. 14,” is cheeky, and how much is serious. It begins with the singer talking about the difficulties of arguing with those she’s quarantined with, and her “petty” desire to be right: “I want so badly to be released from the bondage of giving a fuck,” she says.

But then things take a turn when Madonna adds, “Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car and I'm gonna roll down the window and I'm gonna breathe in—I'm gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

To be clear, the CDC has said it’s unknown if COVID-19 antibodies provide immunity against the virus. So if you cherish your strength, maybe don’t “breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

Madonna’s coronavirus content has been a fascinating sight. In March, she claimed the pandemic is the “great equalizer” while soaking in a milky bath—a move that mostly drew ridicule. Still, she did also announce in April that she’s “joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19.”

“People don't understand the importance of words,” Madonna said as she closed her video. “The power of words. That words are actions and you can't take them back.” Then she burned her hand on a candle.