Madonna Sued for Starting Concerts Late

Two Madonna concert-goers are suing the “Queen of Pop” for her “unfair” tardiness at a December concert in New York, a class-action federal lawsuit filed Thursday states.

The Brooklyn federal lawsuit filed by concertgoers Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden alleges that Madonna was over two hours late for her Dec. 13 Celebration Tour concert at the Barclays Center. The delayed concert, which was set to begin at 8:30 p.m., meant that ticket holders left the venue after 1:00 a.m. “with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour.”

Madonna was also tardy to her two subsequent concerts at the same venue and patrons were not provided any notice of the delay, despite their expensive tickets noting an 8:30 p.m. start time, the lawsuit states. Additionally, the suit notes that attendees of the weeknight show “had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

The lawsuit, which is demanding a jury trial and unspecified damages for the breach of contract, also names Live Nation and Barclays Center. Reps for Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation,” the lawsuit states. “In addition, Madonna was also several hours late starting her Celebration Tour concerts in other cities subsequent to the Barclays Center concerts in December 2023, including her later concerts in Boston and Washington. D.C.”

While it is not uncommon for pop stars to start their acts late, the lawsuit notes that “Madonna has a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late, sometimes several hours late.” It alleges that the “Material Girl” star was late throughout her 2016 Rebel Heart Tour and her Madame X Tour three years later.

In 2019, a Florida fan filed a lawsuit against Madonna and Live Nation over her delayed start on the Madame X show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, arguing that the tardiness was a breach of contract. (The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed a month later.) A similar lawsuit was also filed in 2020 by two New York Madonna concert attendees, but it was voluntarily dismissed a few months later after reaching an unspecified settlement.

Madonna seemed to address the claims of her tardiness at a 2910 Las Vegas show, telling the crowd, “There’s something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late.”