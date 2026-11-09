MAGA Comedian Learns Prison Fate for Vile Sex Crimes
Russell Brand used his fame and notoriety to prey on women for years.
Disgraced MAGA comedian and actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.
Brand was described as a “sexual predator” who told a “series of lies” while denying the charges against him in a London court.
Brand was convicted of raping a 21-year-old fan at his home in London and of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents, including at a bar and at a radio station studio, between 2004 and 2009, following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.
He has now been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, and will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence.
Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, crumpled into her seat as he was sentenced.
“I love you, I’ll be OK,” she told her husband before he was taken away.
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The sentencing marks a stunning downfall for the man who was once a Hollywood movie star, stand-up comedian, television host, media darling, and husband of singer Katy Perry.
Brand’s crimes were exposed in a damming Channel 4 report and in several British newspapers in September 2023, with British police believing more victims will come forward after he was convicted last week.
Despite facing multiple sex charges, Brand was still embraced by Donald Trump supporters, and even developed a friendship with the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
Brand, who pivoted to an evangelical Christian grift after the allegations against him emerged, also attended events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and joined a fundraising call with supporters of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in July 2025 after he pleaded not guilty to allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Several weeks before his court appearance last year, Brand posted a video on social media saying he was “grateful” for the chance to defend himself against the charges.
“When I was young and single, before I had my wife and family, I was a fool,” Brand said. “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist.”
After Brand received his sentence, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, of London’s Metropolitan Police, said outside the court: “My thoughts today are with the women who came forward and made this investigation possible.
“The victims have had to revisit deeply traumatic experiences and endure significant public and media attention. I hope today’s outcome provides some measure of closure and allows them to continue rebuilding their lives.
“From the very beginning, our investigation was never about Russell Brand’s profile, status or celebrity. Our focus has always been on the women who reported these offenses and on conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations they made.”
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