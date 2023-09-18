Russell Brand’s Live Shows Postponed Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
NO LAUGHING MATTER
Russell Brand has postponed the remaining live shows on his Bipolarisation tour following a cascade of rape and sexual assault allegations against the comedian. In a Monday statement by the Theater Royal Windsor, the venue that was scheduled to host Brand’s set on Tuesday, the tour promoters added, “We don’t like doing it, but we know you’ll understand.” The comedian performed on Saturday at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and received a standing ovation just hours after the accusations were made public by The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4. Before the reports came out, Brand defended himself on his YouTube channel, denying all claims of rape and sexual assault, and added that all of his relationships were consensual. On Monday morning, London’s Metropolitan Police said they had “received a report on a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003.” Later that afternoon, Brand was set to host a livestream on Rumble, an online video platform known for hosting right-wing personalities, but he failed to make an appearance.