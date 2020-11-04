MAGA Fanatics Descend on Detroit Vote-Counting Site As Biden Wins Michigan

DETROIT—After both Democrats and Republicans sent their allotted 134 “poll challengers” into a vote-counting site here on Wednesday, election officials barred additional outside challengers from entering.

The cap on poll watchers was within state rules. But consistent with surging GOP panic that continued counting might hand Democratic challenger Joe Biden the presidency, a mob-like crowd of Republicans cried foul, chanting “stop the vote” and “let us in” outside the building where critical mail-in ballots were still being counted.

Biden was projected to beat President Donald Trump in Michigan on Wednesday, after Trump falsely declared a national victory and announced his intention to stop all ballots from being counted. Throughout the day, Trump and other Republicans peddled baseless allegations of voter fraud, like falsely claiming Biden’s gains came from fake ballots, or that an error with Sharpie marker negated some pro-Trump votes in Arizona.

Trump supporters at Detroit’s TCF Center crowded around a young, Black Biden supporter, chanting “We love Trump!” Competing Trump and Biden camps—backers of the Democrat soon matched MAGA fans in umber—then broke into dueling chants of “All Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter.” Republicans also crowded police officers and TCF security, who were guarding the doors.

Laura, a Trump supporter from Manchester, Michigan, asked to speak with an officer’s supervisor. Laura, who declined to giver her last name for what she said were professional reasons, told The Daily Beast a grassroots group had called her to the TCF Center to act as a poll watcher. She claimed Democratic poll watchers inside the building outnumbered Republicans, although reports from inside the building documented more than 100 of each.

“It’s very corrupt, it's not a fair process,” she said, claiming that the “fake Michigan Health Department” was making arbitrary and unconstitutional rules that prevented Republicans from monitoring the count.

Republican hijinks appeared to be the party’s latest attempt to halt or discredit ballot-counting. The spectacle—which saw dozens of Republicans chanting outside the building—came hours after the Trump campaign hinted at a possible legal challenge to halt the state’s vote count. By about 4 p.m., the campaign had filed that suit in court.

Laura Cox, chair of Michigan’s Republican Party, tweeted on Wednesday that poll challengers from her party were not being allowed into the TCF Center. “Republican poll challengers blocked from entering the TCF Center in Detroit!” she tweeted. “This is egregious!”

In fact, as the Detroit News reported, more than 100 challengers from her party were already inside. The site allowed 134 challengers from each party, as well as 134 challengers from non-partisan groups like the Election Integrity Fund.

Mark Brewer, a Democratic attorney, confirmed to the The Daily Beast that there were at least 100 GOP ballot challengers inside the building. He added that they enjoyed the same access as Democrats, and that claims that they were outnumbered were false.

In fact, Brewer said, at one point, GOP challengers far out numbered Democrats. He went so far as to claim that opposition challengers were “ill mannered, ill prepared and rude” and actively working to disrupt process.

The crush of Republican would-be challengers even appeared to keep some Democratic lawyers from entering, according to Jordan Acker, a lawyer and official poll challenger from the Michigan Democratic Party.

“In fact, the @MIGOP⁩ has so overwhelmed the Detroit vote counting room with ‘challengers’ (most who are not lawyers), preventing actual Dem lawyers from actually getting in. Sure feels like a deliberate attempt to try to steal the election,” Acker tweeted, alongside video of challengers lined up at the doors shouting.

Police were on hand to protect the counting room doors. The scene drew comparisons to 2000’s “Brooks Brothers Riot,” during which a crowd of Republicans stormed a Florida voting-counting site, disrupting operations. The state’s vote-count was ultimately turned over to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Republican George W. Bush Jr., handing him the election.

Trump’s campaign team was mounting a similar legal challenge in Michigan. Although the state, like others, is still counting legally cast ballots, the Trump campaign has sought to halt that counting. Many of the ballots being counted in Michigan and elsewhere are mail-in ballots which are anticipated to maintain a Biden lead.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also claimed his party did not have sufficient access to the Michigan vote counts.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” Stepien said in a statement earlier Wednesday. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

Earlier Wednesday, Michigan state officials said they had not been served with a lawsuit, and pushed back against the campaign’s allegations.

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement around 3pm local time.

“At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.”