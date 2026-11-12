 Skip to main content
TAKEN TO TASK

MAGA Hardliner Turns on Trump Goon Over Spy Sex Scandal

One of the president’s closest allies is coming under fire, even from within the GOP.

By Vic Verbalaitis

A Trump-endorsed Republican senator has thrown the president’s sycophantic commerce secretary into the firing line in the wake of tech billionaire Jensen Huang’s sex scandal.

Indiana Sen. Jim Banks has called for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify before Congress “ASAP” regarding his role in helping Nvidia circumvent legislation to sell its chips to Chinese companies.

“Now we know that the Department of Commerce, Secretary Lutnick, it appears used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur, even though President Trump has directed his administration and the Department of Commerce not to allow that to happen,” Banks, 47, told Fox News’ John Roberts on Thursday.

President Donald Trump listens to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the White House Oval Office in September 2026.

Lutnick is under fire for his role in letting Nvidia sell its AI chips to Chinese companies.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

He continued, “So not only do I hope for Jensen Huang to come and testify, but I would like for Secretary Lutnick, ASAP, to come testify before the Senate Banking Committee, because we have a lot of bipartisan questions and concerns about what’s happened over the last year that would allow some of these issues to continue to occur—chips being exported, it appears, defying President Trump’s orders for those exports to be stopped.”

Banks, who supported Trump’s 2020 election conspiracies while serving as an Indiana congressman, introduced the bipartisan AI OVERWATCH Act in May, which was co-sponsored by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind during a confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The Indiana junior senator, whom Trump endorsed in 2024, also campaigned to remove incumbents who voted against the president's redistricting efforts from office.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Jensen Huang’s decision to resign from NVIDIA does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws,” Warren wrote in an X post on Thursday. “They still owe Congress answers.”

Despite their political differences, Banks told Fox News he completely agreed with Warren’s statement.

elizabeth warren jensen huang nvidia

The Massachusetts senator said neither Huang nor his company will skirt accountability.

Elizabeth Warren/X

“I disagree with Sen. Warren on 99.9 percent of issues on Capitol Hill, but this is the area where we strongly agree and where we work together,” he told Roberts.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Commerce Department and Banks’ office for comment.

Senior White House officials are deciding whether to fire Lutnick, 65, amid concerns that American national security has been compromised following ex-Nvidia CEO Huang’s scandal.

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks with the media ahead of a meeting with the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Huang has led the chip titan for three decades.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Both Republican and Democratic legislators have criticized the commerce secretary over the government’s oversight of Nvidia’s exports to China and the administration’s refusal to add dozens of Chinese companies to a U.S. trade blacklist.

Huang, 63, admitted to having an extramarital affair with a business executive from the Singapore-based company Megaspeed, Alice Huang, on Sunday. U.S. intelligence identified Huang, who is not related to the billionaire tech founder, as a suspected Chinese spy.

A photo shows NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by a Reuters source to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan released on June 7, 2024.

Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence has identified as a suspected Chinese spy.

Obtained by Reuters/Reuters

On Thursday, Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president and CEO after reports that he had had another affair with company executive Kimberly Powell. Reuters reported later on Thursday that Huang had a third affair with another unnamed Nvidia employee.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW