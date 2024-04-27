MAGA Host Can’t Stop Talking to Lara Trump About Anal Sex

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Right-wing comedian Alex Stein seems obsessed with talking to Lara Trump about anal sex.

The New Abnormal unearthed a clip of Stein talking to Trump a year ago about her views on sodomy for which he was briefly suspended from The Blaze.

“I mean, as far as I’m concerned once you are married, everything is legal and everything that everyone enjoys, whatever it may be,” she responded at the time.

“That’s it, Lara. Oh my God, I love you. See, you’re such a good sport. Everything’s legal. So my wife and her boyfriend, whatever they do, it’s totally legal,” Stein joked.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

A year later, Stein still seems titillated about broaching the subject with Trump.

“I will just say this, the CEO personally said ‘you can not allowed to talk any butt stuff, nothing anal, nothing derrière, nothing about the rear end,’” he told her.

“Well, I gotta go. That’s the only reason I was here was to obviously do that,” Trump joked.

“Oh, please stay, please stay! That’s hot. That’s cool, Lara. You got me going now, Lara, now you got me wooooo. I did not expect that answer,” Stein said.

“What the hell did I just listen to?” asked The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy.

“That was horrific,” added fellow co-host, Danielle Moodie. “Like, I actually need a pay increase for that. Like that was on somebody’s air.”

“He should ask her about pegging,” Levy joked.

Plus! Danielle Moodie talks to Brazilian journalist Adriana Carranca on her new book Soul by Soul: The Evangelical Mission to Spread the Gospel to Muslims.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.