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A MAGA flameout’s efforts to kill questions about a mystery real estate windfall have suffered a blow after it emerged that tax officials raised the alarm over the eye-popping transaction.

Outgoing New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office has insisted that the $2.9 million her family pocketed from selling a D.C. rowhouse near the Capitol Building resulted from a “commercially reasonable” deal.

But the district’s tax agency classified the purchase under “Sale Code 4,” meaning it featured “unusual arrangements between seller and buyer and [its] price is not market value,” the Washington Post now reports.

Trump declined to back Stefanik for the New York governorship. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The 42-year-old congresswoman’s family had also previously struggled to offload the three-bedroom property, asking for $2.195 million in September 2025 before knocking $205,000 off the asking price and eventually abandoning the listing in February.

A mystery buyer swooped in four months later to pay a staggering $910,000 above the reduced asking price. The transaction was done in cash.

Stefanik’s office sought to downplay the tax agency’s revelation by arguing that officials routinely apply the code to properties that change hands privately.

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D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue spokesperson Brianna Jordan pushed back on that assessment, telling the Post that officials flagged the deal because “the sale price was elevated relative to its prior listing prices, and the circumstances surrounding the transaction could not be fully verified.”

Only around 6 percent of approximately 8,000 individual-parcel property transactions examined by the OTR between January and October carried that designation, the newspaper found.

The purchaser, AFS Real Estate Holdings, is a Delaware-registered company that was established just weeks before the deal. Stefanik has not said whether she knows the people behind it.

Stefanik is now set to be replaced in Congress by MAGA rapper Anthony Constantino. Jim Franco/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

Her office maintains that the deal satisfied legal and congressional ethics requirements and that she will properly disclose it.

The company through which Stefanik and her relatives held the property subsequently acquired a $3.3 million home in McLean, Virginia.

Stefanik’s former home, on Independence Avenue SE, has been pixellated on Google Maps.

The lucrative sale marks a spectacular reversal in Stefanik’s fortunes after the once-powerful House Republican launched a bid for the New York governorship last November, only to abandon her campaign 42 days later when Donald Trump failed to back her.

She also opted not to run again for her congressional seat and will leave office in January to be replaced by fellow MAGA loyalist Anthony Constantino.

The Daily Beast has contacted her representatives for comment on this story.