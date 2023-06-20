Immediately after news broke Tuesday that Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and admit fault on a felony gun charge, likely resulting in no jail time for the president’s son, Trump supporters lost their minds.

Even though the tentative agreement was struck after a five-year federal investigation into Biden by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, MAGA lawmakers and far-right pundits insisted that the resolution into the troubled scion’s legal issues was proof of a “two-tiered justice system.”

The plea deal suggests that federal investigators have not found sufficient evidence to bring any additional charges against Biden on other allegations of criminal wrongdoing, including money laundering, illegal foreign lobbying, and other acts of corruption. House Republicans, meanwhile, have opened probes into the foreign dealings of the Biden family, alleging that President Joe Biden was involved in a “bribery scheme” involving Ukrainian oligarchs.

At the same time, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and other top Republicans have yet to offer up any hard proof to back up these serious allegations. In recent days, they’ve even acknowledged that they “don’t know” if the supposed blockbuster “audio tapes” proving the president took bribes from a Ukrainian energy company “really exist.”

Needless to say, with Donald Trump currently facing two criminal trials, including a 37-count indictment charging him with willfully mishandling classified documents, the twice-impeached former president feels he’s being treated unfairly while the Department of Justice is protecting the current president’s son.

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” Trump blared on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning.

“People are going wild over the Hunter Biden Scam with the DOJ,” the 2024 GOP frontrunner added.

Team Trump, indeed, went wild.

Donald Trump Jr., the ex-president’s eldest son, released a statement in which he doubled down on the MAGA refrain that Biden’s plea deal is further proof that the justice system is stacked against conservatives while liberals and Democrats receive favorable treatment.

“If you are a Republican, Biden’s DOJ will throw the book at you and try to put you in prison for 100 years, but if you happen to have the right last name like Hunter, they will protect you and treat you with kid gloves,” he wrote.

“We are no longer a nation with equal justice under the law, but rather something more akin to a 3rd world banana republic, where the law exists to protect the ruling class, while targeting the opposition,” Trump Jr. concluded.

Former Fox News star and Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also contrasted the former president’s criminal counts related to the Espionage Act with Hunter Biden’s charges and echoed the same talking points.

“The Biden DOJ is trying to send Donald Trump to prison for the rest of his life over a documents dispute,” she declared. “But they are giving Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal to keep him out of jail. We have a two-tiered justice system in America!”

Charlie Kirk, founder of the MAGA youth group Turning Point USA, insisted this was “always the plan” for the DOJ.

“Of course they gave Hunter a slap on the wrist,” he tweeted. “Of course it came just days after the Trump indictment to give the veneer of ‘equal justice’ and nonpartisanship. Of course they dragged it out for 5 years. Of course this was always the plan!”

Other right-wing media personalities leaned in just as hard, adding that “Republicans get draconian punishments” while the “DOJ is running cover” for the Biden family.

“This Biden regime is, by far, the most corrupt in US history,” conservative podcaster Dan Bongino grumbled. “Biden’s corrupt DOJ giving Hunter a sweetheart deal, while fabricating criminal charges against his leading political opponent, is additional evidence of their savage level of corruption.”

Comer and other GOP lawmakers said Tuesday they would continue to move forward with their congressional investigations, though Hunter Biden’s attorney said his plea deal brought resolution to the matter.

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” Comer said in a statement. “ We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a one-time moderate who has become a full-blown Trump acolyte, groused about the “two-tiered justice system” that gave only a “slap on the wrist” to the president’s son, and she promised retribution from the GOP.

“House Republicans will not rest until the full illegal corruption of the Biden Crime Family is exposed,” she said on Tuesday. “Joe Biden must and will be held accountable.”

In the end, though, the most fiery remarks predictably came from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). Boebert fumed that there was “no raid of [Hunter Biden’s] crackhouse,” referencing the presidential scion’s well-known battles with substance use.

Greene took it further with a buzzword-filled tweet about the DOJ’s “stunt,” echoing Trumpworld’s unproven claims about President Biden’s corruption schemes and portraying Trump as a helpless victim.

“Meanwhile the pathetic and weaponized DOJ who protects their puppet President and refuses to prosecute Joe Biden and Hunter for taking bribes from Ukrainian oligarchs and raking in tens of millions of dollars from foreign countries bc the Big Guy makes policy decisions to be help his customers are the real crimes the Biden’s should be charged with!” Greene raged.

“Oh but hey, look at Jack Smith trying to throw President Trump in jail for 100 years for legally possessing documents he’s allowed to posses under the Presidential Records Act,” she concluded. “We are controlled by COMMUNISTS!!”