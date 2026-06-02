MAGA Rapper Sues Artist Who Dropped Her From Tour

Rapper M.I.A. is not taking her firing quietly.

The MAGA-aligned musician was unceremoniously kicked from opening for Kid Cudi’s Rebel Ragers Tour after making controversial remarks about “illegals” on stage in Dallas last month.

M.I.A., born Mathangi Arulpragasam, filed a $2.8 million lawsuit against Cudi in Los Angeles court last Friday, alleging he breached her contract, according to People. Additionally, it claims Cudi, 42, was already aware of her political stances and knew that “she would not stay silent on stage.”

Cudi removed M.I.A. from the tour following backlash over the viral clips. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

At the May 2 concert in Dallas, M.I.A., 50, remarked on stage that she would not sing her 2010 hit “Illygal” because “some of you could be in the audience.”

Her comments were met with boos, as seen in viral clips from the event.

“I’ve been canceled for many things. I never thought I’d be canceled for being a Republican voting American. So I’ve come to meet you all in person. This is the ‘allow me to reintroduce myself’ tour,” she continued, according to the complaint.

She later added, “Alright, I am illegal. Half of my team are not here because they didn’t get the visa. I want you to know that,” according to the complaint.

The London-born rapper is a British citizen and cannot vote in America.

“I’ve been canceled for many things. I never thought I’d be canceled for being a Republican voting American," she said. Tiktok/screengrab

M.I.A. has been vocal about her MAGA alignment, endorsing Trump for president in 2024 after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the race.

In response to the backlash, Cudi removed her from the tour, explaining in a statement on X that he didn’t want anyone on his tour “making offensive remarks that upset my fanbase,” after receiving multiple messages from fans who were unhappy about the statements in the viral clip.

According to Cudi, he had warned her in advance about including offensive material in her shows. Instagram/Kid Cudi

According to Cudi, he had warned her in advance about including offensive material in her shows.

“I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood,” he said in the May 4 statement.

M.I.A. refuted Cudi’s claims immediately after her firing and in the new complaint, stating that it is “riddled with falsehoods.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to both parties in the lawsuit for further comment.

I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010.

I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I'M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN'T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING "FU&% THE LAW", WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT.



DO… https://t.co/3xZk2OTBMb — M.I.A. ⊕ II II II (@MIAuniverse) May 4, 2026

She claims in the complaint that her actions on stage “were consistent with her public persona and prior performances,” adding that Cudi dropped her for publicity purposes.

She also claims she was guaranteed a $2.8 million payout for her participation in the tour, under a deal negotiated between her company, Neet Touring, and Live Nation.

M.I.A. has been very vocal about her politics. SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS

“The agreement grants [Neet Touring] sole and exclusive creative control over M.I.A.’s performances. So, Live Nation agreed to pay M.I.A. over $2.8 million regardless of what she said on stage. That was the deal,” the complaint says.