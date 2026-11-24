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Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has been left with egg on his face after an appearance where he made a bold prediction about the fate of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Appearing on The Hill’s weekday web series, Rising, on Monday, O’Leary was asked for his thoughts on what was next for the chip manufacturer after Huang resigned due to multiple alleged sex scandals.

O’Leary told hosts Robby Soave and Lindsey Granger on Monday that the 63-year-old tech giant would never get his old job back in the current circumstances, citing an SEC investigation into the company’s potential accounting irregularities and whether its financial disclosures may have misled investors.

O’Leary was so confident in himself that he left no room for doubt. There is “zero” chance Huang returns to the company during that period, he said.

Kevin O'Leary was pretty confident that Jensen Huang had no future left with Nvidia during an television appearance on Monday. Rising/The Hill

“You have to think to the board now, what is the fiduciary duty of the board? What do the board members think? So, until the SEC investigation, there’s just a plethora of different agencies are going to investigate this company over the next two years. So the chance that Jensen comes back during that period is zero.”

He added: “Two years is a long time in tech. And you know, it’s unfortunate this happened. But you really want to get through the SEC investigation first. That’s number one, because they’re actually, who’s, who’s the best to do that? Well, the former CFO, now interim CEO, Colette [Kress]. She knows who the dead bodies are. Everybody knows that. So, you’d rather have her in that seat if you’re a board member on the audit committee, comp committee, whatever committee you’re on. You got a lot of risk. And so that has to get done.

“This story is playing out and changing every day.”

Nvidia is currently facing scrutiny over a range of issues, including its accounting practices and potential anti-competitive practices.

Huang had been forced to resign from the company he co-founded after news of his multiple affairs became public knowledge. Lisi Niesner/REUTERS

The issues were compounded after it was revealed that its CEO had engaged in several alleged affairs while leading the company, prompting Huang to announce on Nov. 12 that he would be stepping away from the company he co-founded.

During a meeting with the board on November 8, Huang, 63, admitted that he had engaged in an intimate relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom U.S. intelligence had ascertained was spying for Beijing, according to The New York Times. In a Sunday meeting with the board before his reinstatement, Huang admitted to more affairs than had already been reported, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

However, O’Leary was shocked when the news came through that Huang was back in the top job less than five minutes after his initial prediction.

“We have some breaking news on the show, get ready for this—Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO effective immediately,’ Soave told O’Leary. “You said that would never happen; I agreed with you, by the way,” Soave added.

“That’s incredible,” O’Leary replied. “That’s probably an unprecedented reversal if you’re sitting in the board right now. Amazing.”

The Nvidia board changed its mind however despite the scandal, reinstating Huang as CEO while O'Leary will still live on-air. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

He added the move was “unprecedented.”

O’Leary did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

President Donald Trump mounted a serious and sustained pressure campaign on Huang’s behalf leading up to the board’s decision to reinstate him, posting several times on social media that doing so would have been in the company’s best interest.

Trump was joined by thousands of shareholders and Elon Musk in pushing the company, despite Reuters reporting less than a week ago that it was not considering bringing Huang back in any capacity.

But not everyone is celebrating the news of his return.

Newt Gingrich, the former Republican speaker of the House, called for a congressional investigation into Nvidia’s decision to reinstall Huang as CEO.

An intense pressure campaign from President Donald Trump, as well as Elon Musk, probably had something to do with the company's decision. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government,” Gingrich wrote. “And now he is being reinstated as ceo of the most advanced chip-making company in the world.”

Even Trump’s own secretary of state tried warning his boss about the potential risks Huang brings with him, but that did not stop the president from taking a great deal of credit for Nvidia’s decision.

“I spoke to them, let me put it that way, and I convinced them, I made the deal,” Trump told CNBC on Monday.