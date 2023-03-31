This Protein-Packed and Sugar-Free Cereal Tastes Like Childhood Nostalgia

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Most of us loved eating super sugary cereals when we were kids, right? Like we’d somehow cracked a code to eating dessert for breakfast, chomping down on buckets of those little frosted pebbles of delight and savoring every last bite. I remember going through a phase where I hated cereal, but then realized I just didn’t like dairy milk and loads of sugar anymore, so I’ve consumed oat milk and ancient grains cereal ever since. I was suddenly no longer a kid.

While I’m no longer a pre-teen (Thank God!), I do sometimes miss that feeling of coming home from a long day (I’m talking 9th grade algebra class, folks) and just having a bowl of cereal. And I know I can still do this (not algebra, still–I never really could do that) but now I’m responsible about what I feed myself and try to get more greens and grains and lean eats and yadda yadda yadda. But I’m happy to say I’ve found a solution (something my math teacher rarely heard)–and that is this nostalgic-inducing “Spring Break” cereal bundle from Magic Spoon, featuring the flavors “Strawberry Milkshake” and “Peaches and Cream.”

What I do know is I’m suddenly transported back to hopping off the bus after school—except now I’m hopping off the subway after work to race home to my hot date with Love Is Blind season four and a bowl of some Peaches and Cream cereal. Just watch my reaction to trying this cereal from this video posted on our TikTok below.

And after that, I’m racing online to build my own variety collection of flavors from this keto-friendly, gluten-free, and grain-free magically tasty brand.

Anyway, I’m in awe of this cereal, and in trying it I’ve also discovered this marshmallow-flavored cereal from the brand Three Wishes, which I think is the perfect alternative for those former kids/now adults (apparently, I guess) who prefer their cereal to taste more like breakfast than dessert. Not that there’s anything wrong with having a sweet tooth, but sometimes I like something not as sweet-tasting. My taste buds like when I mix and match between sweet and more savory, if you will. And now it's time for me to go make myself dinner and pour myself a bowl of something sweet (and I have a feeling you know what that is).

