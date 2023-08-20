U.S. Newsvertical orientation badge

Los Angeles Hit With Magnitude-5.1 Earthquake as Hurricane Bears Down

AFTERSHOCKS

Just as heavy rain fell across southern California, residents received another unwelcome surprise.

Traffic passes downtown Los Angeles on the 10 freeway November 19, 2005.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake hit Southern California on Sunday, rocking Los Angeles and the surrounding area at the same time it was dealing with rare tropical storm in Hurricane Hilary—which hasn’t hit the L.A. area since 1939.

Centered near Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of L.A., the earthquake produced at least four reported aftershocks of magnitude-3.0 or more.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time for SoCal residents.

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall Sunday on the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, with floodwaters overwhelming streets along Mexico’s Baja California on Sunday. Heavy rain forced flash-flood warnings for at least 9 million people ahead of the worst of the storm.

By 2:00 p.m., the National Hurricane Center was still warning of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” across the southwestern United States, with “peak intensity” expected late Sunday into Monday.

More to come.

