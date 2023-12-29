Maine’s Top Election Official Erases Trump From 2024 Ballot

Maine booted Donald Trump off the 2024 primary ballot on Thursday, with the state’s top election official ruling that the former president cannot take another shot at the White House under a constitutional clause that bars insurrectionists from holding office.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, wrote in a 34-page ruling that Trump was disqualified from running because of his actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which she found violated Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

“I take my role in this proceeding extremely seriously, given both the stakes and the novel constitutional questions at issue,” she wrote.

The decision is expected to face legal challenges, as a similar verdict by the Colorado Supreme Court last week already has.

Colorado put its decision on ice while an appeal by the state’s Republican Party plays out, with state authorities announcing Thursday that Trump’s name had been put back on the ballot until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to take up the case.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.