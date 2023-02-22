Malcolm X’s Family Plans to Sue NYPD, FBI, CIA for $100M
DEMANDING JUSTICE
The family of Malcolm X plans to file a $100 million lawsuit against a series of government agencies claiming they deliberately tried to conceal evidence in the activist’s assassination, an attorney said Tuesday. Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said Malcolm X’s daughters, Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz, were giving formal notice of the legal complaint to the state of New York, the city of New York, the NYPD, the district attorney’s office, and several federal law enforcement agencies including the CIA and FBI. Crump said the named entities “had factual evidence and exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.” Two of the three men convicted for the 1965 killing were exonerated by the Supreme Court in 2021—the city of New York settled lawsuits last year brought by both men for $26 million, with the state of New York agreeing to an additional $10 million payment.