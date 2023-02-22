CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Malcolm X’s Family Plans to Sue NYPD, FBI, CIA for $100M

    DEMANDING JUSTICE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Daughter of the late slain civil rights leader Malcolm X Ilyasah Shabazz, speaks alongside her sister Qubilah and attorney Ben Crump and his legal team during a news conference in New York City, New York, U.S. February 21, 2023.

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    The family of Malcolm X plans to file a $100 million lawsuit against a series of government agencies claiming they deliberately tried to conceal evidence in the activist’s assassination, an attorney said Tuesday. Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said Malcolm X’s daughters, Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz, were giving formal notice of the legal complaint to the state of New York, the city of New York, the NYPD, the district attorney’s office, and several federal law enforcement agencies including the CIA and FBI. Crump said the named entities “had factual evidence and exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.” Two of the three men convicted for the 1965 killing were exonerated by the Supreme Court in 2021—the city of New York settled lawsuits last year brought by both men for $26 million, with the state of New York agreeing to an additional $10 million payment.

    Read it at CBS News