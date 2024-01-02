Man Arrested After Breaking Into Colorado Supreme Court Building and Opening Fire

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court building in Denver and threatening a security guard with his gun, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Authorities said the man caused “extensive damage” by firing shots into and inside of the building, but no one was injured.

Despite this coming shortly after Colorado Supreme Court justices reported facing death threats following their 4-3 decision to take Donald Trump off the state’s Republican primary ballot for the 2024 election, the State Patrol announced in a press release that they believed this most recent incident was “not associated.”

According to The Colorado Sun, the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in an intersection near the Supreme Court building and allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver.

Colorado State Patrol said that the suspect then entered the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center and confronted an unarmed security guard from the Colorado State Patrol Capitol Security Unit. “The individual held the security guard at gunpoint and demanded access to other parts of the building,” they stated. He then allegedly took keys from the guard and traveled to other areas of the building.

“Denver Police Department officers, as well as Colorado State Patrol troopers, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter,” the news release read. “The suspect then made his way to the 7th floor, where he fired additional shots inside the building. At approximately 3 a.m., the suspect called 911 and voluntarily surrendered to police.”

The Colorado Sun reported that the suspect was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.