Man Charged With Gruesome Murder and Dismemberment of 19-Year-Old Sade Robinson

A Wisconsin man has been charged by Milwaukee County prosecutors with the murder and mutilation of 19-year-old Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, was charged with first-degree murder, dismemberment of a corpse, and arson, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators say he killed Robinson and then cut apart her body with the intent to conceal her corpse, and set fire to her car.

Anderson met Robinson at a local Milwaukee restaurant on the evening of April 1, where they were seen on security footage sharing a meal before leaving around 6:30 p.m., the criminal complaint says. From there, Robinson’s location was traced to a nearby bar and finally back to Anderson’s address, according to investigators who used data shared on the app Life360 to reconstruct her final hours.

Robinson’s phone was then traced to Warnimont Park in nearby Cudahy between 2 and 3 a.m.—where a severed leg, later identified as hers, was found later on April 2. Authorities also located her torched car in a different location in Milwaukee.

Police searched Anderson’s home on April 4, where they said they found bloodstains in one of the bedrooms and on the walls leading to the basement, as well as several empty canisters of gasoline.

Two days later, on April 6, investigators found more body parts belonging to Robinson in Milwaukee. A foot that matched the leg turned up in a different part of town, leading investigators to believe her body parts had been scattered in an attempt to confuse authorities.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Robinson family, friends, and the Milwaukee community who have embraced this family. We are sorry for your loss. It’s such a tragic incident,” Sheriff Denita Ball said at a press conference.

According to a GoFundMe organized by Robinson family friends, 19-year-old Sade was studying criminal justice and was about to graduate from Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“Sade was a loving daughter, a cherished sister, and a dear friend to many,” Erika Brown, a family friend and the GoFundMe organizer, said.

“The pain of losing Sade has left a void in the hearts of her family, especially her grieving mother and little sister, along with other relatives, friends, and the entire community who loved and supported her.”