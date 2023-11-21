A man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after walking into an Ohio Walmart and shooting four people, police confirmed Monday night.

Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar revealed in a press conference that the man walked into the Beavercreek store at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday night, and began shooting.

Four people were injured, Molnar confirmed, adding the condition of the victims were currently unknown but that they had all been transported to local hospitals.

“I thought it was glass at first. I heard a couple people running and screaming so I darted out and we got to the Burger King parking lot,” one unidentified worker told the Dayton Daily News.

Walmart told the outlet in a statement that, “We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio, store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene.”

The shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said in a statement. It added that no shots were fired by any responding police officers.

Police said they would not release further information at the time but were expected to release more details on Tuesday.

“First, let me assure everyone that there’s no immediate threat to the community right now,” Molnar said.

“This has been an incredibly tragic incident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, the responding officers, and everyone who was here this evening.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Beavercreek police with the investigation.