Man Briefly Detained Amid ‘Conflicting’ Accounts of Jewish Protester’s Death

California cops said Tuesday that witnesses have given conflicting accounts of what preceded the death of a pro-Israel protester on Monday afternoon, leading them to detain and release a suspect who was in an altercation with 69-year-old Paul Kessler before he fell and hit his head.

The fatal encounter occurred in Thousand Oaks, California, where dueling protests with supporters of Palestine and Israel took a violent turn.

What exactly occurred is murky, according to the Ventura County Sheriff James “Jim” Fryhoff. He indicated Tuesday that witnesses from the different protests have given conflicting accounts about who was the incident’s initial aggressor.

A nearby Shell gas station has the only security camera with footage of the deadly altercation, but a sign displaying gas prices blocked the camera’s view, Fryhoff said.

Jonathan Oswaks, a pro-Israel protester at the rally, told The New York Times that he witnessed a man swing a megaphone at Kessler, who had been holding an Israeli flag. But Oswaks said he isn’t sure if the megaphone actually struck Kessler.

While what led up to Kessler’s death remains unclear, the county’s medical examiner has deemed his death a homicide, as he was killed by blunt force trauma to his head.

“He fell backward and struck his head on the ground,” Fryhoff said of Kessler. “What exactly transpired prior to Mr. Kessler falling backward isn’t crystal clear.”

Fryhoff said investigators “have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.”

The sheriff said they’ve identified a 50-year-old man as a suspect, adding that he was one of the people who called 911 while Kessler was bleeding from his head and mouth on the ground.

That suspect stayed at the scene until cops arrived and interviewed him, Fryhoff said. He said the suspect was “cooperative” and “ indicated he was involved in an altercation with Mr. Kessler.”

A search was conducted at the man’s house hours later, with cops pulling over the man’s car—and briefly detaining him—before they released him later that evening, Fryhoff said. The sheriff said he could not divulge what was found—if anything—in a search of the suspect’s home, or what the purpose of the search was.

Fryhoff said there were between 75 to 100 demonstrators combined in both protests, which flanked a street in Thousand Oaks. It’s the latest bout of violence in the U.S. to stem from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which also appears to include the stabbing death of a 6-year-old Palestinian boy.