Suspect Detained After On-Ice Throat Slash Killed American Hockey Player

British authorities announced Tuesday they’d taken a suspect into custody on suspicion of manslaughter tied to the on-ice death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, who had his throat slashed in a nasty collision with an opposition player.

Cops did not identify the suspect in custody but the player behind the brutal hit was Matt Petgrave—a star player for the Sheffield Steelers who was given a standing ovation on Monday night in his first game back since the Oct. 28 fatal collision.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror that night as Johnson, a 28-year-old Minnesota native who once played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, held his bleeding neck as he tried to skate off the ice after the collision. He collapsed seconds later, and was pronounced dead at a hospital later that night.