Man Driving ‘Santa’s Train’ in Tennessee Parade Arrested for DUI
SANTA, IS THAT YOU?
A man driving “Santa’s train” at a Christmas parade in Tennessee over the weekend was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Driving a motorized lawn mower to pull carts with families and children, 40-year-old Henry Meade was allegedly acting erratically and was unsteady on his feet according to visitors and police officers. Local police say they administered a sobriety test that found Meade was under the influence and he was taken into custody. Police allegedly found narcotics including meth and a syringe on Meade. The Tazewell mayor and police released a joint statement that said the city didn’t hire Meade, since vendors are on independent contracts. “The rapid action taken by our law enforcement underscores our commitment to public safety,” they wrote.