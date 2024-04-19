Fresh Hell: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

A man doused himself with a liquid and set himself ablaze outside Donald Trump’s trial in New York City on Friday, sending freaked-out protesters fleeing.

The man’s condition and motive wasn’t immediately clear, but multiple reporters, including those speaking on a CNN live broadcast, said the stench of the flames lingered even minutes later.

Clips of the incident showed people rushing to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers. The New York Times reported that the man was badly burned and placed in an ambulance.

Before the fire was put out, horrifying footage appeared to show the man in a seated position, engulfed by flames. Moments later, his body appeared to twitch on the ground as first responders rushed over with fire extinguishers.

Police sources told the New York Post that the man appeared to be in his 20s and may have been homeless.

The Times reported that onlookers “screamed” as “bright orange flames engulfed the man,” who was in Collect Pond Park, just across from the Manhattan courthouse where the final jurors in Trump’s criminal hush-money trial had just been chosen Friday afternoon.

The shocking incident occurred in an area that was cordoned-off for Trump supporters, who reportedly fled the scene ASAP as the man set himself ablaze.

Even minutes after the blaze was put out, smoke was still rising from the cement. Ash and white material also littered the street.

The incident happened around 1:35 p.m.—right before court proceedings broke for lunch. Trump did not immediately address the incident on Truth Social.