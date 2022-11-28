Man With ‘I’m a Thief and a Loser’ Tattooed to Forehead Gets Caught... Stealing

When it comes to calling cards, 22-year-old Ruan Rocha da Silva doesn’t need pockets to carry his. The Brazilian with the words “I am a thief and a loser” tattooed to his forehead was caught breaking into a home in the São Paulo suburb Cotia on Sunday.

The crude home-etched tattoo was a gift from two men he tried to steal a bicycle from in 2017, with one of the would-be victims filming the torturous engraving to teach the young man a lesson, according to O Globo.

The two men who carried out the tattooing each served time for inflicting serious bodily injury and illegal embarrassment.

Da Silva was caught stealing deodorant from a market in 2018, for which he served a short jail term. He was arrested again in 2019 for stealing a sweatshirt and trying to steal a cellphone.

This time, the inked burglar was found in the living room of a residential home by the owners, apparently entering the residence through a bathroom window, according to witnesses. Citing São Paulo Security Secretariat, O Globo reports that the alleged thief was treated for injuries after his arrest.

Brazilian media reports that he had some of the tattoo removed while undergoing treatment for alcohol and substance abuse, but did not finish the full removal treatment.