Despite being designed for yogis on the go, Manduka’s travel collection is ideal for striking a tree pose in a studio as well. Whether at-home or on-the-move, it all starts with the eKO® Superlite yoga mat.

Its nonporous surface remains grippy even when wet with sweat — great if you’re doing hot yoga — and prevents odors and bacteria from seeping in. It's durable and withstands rolling, ripping, and scratching. Plus, the mat retains its shape no matter how often you’ve folded and packed it in a suitcase or bag.

eko® Superlite Travel Yoga Mat Buy At Manduka $ 52

Whatever your expertise level, a yoga strap is extremely beneficial. It maximizes stretches, aligns the spine, and corrects posture. This one is made with ultra-strong cotton webbing that provides secure and slip-free support without digging into the skin.

AligN Yoga Strap Buy At Manduka $ 20

This sleek bag is an excellent option for carrying all your gear. There is enough room for your mat, yoga blocks, water bottle, and an extra set of clothes. On top of that, you can air out the bag with its handy side ventilation pockets.

GO Steady 3.0 Mat Carrier Buy At Manduka $ 70

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.