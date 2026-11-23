Commenters slammed the holiday campaign as “irresponsible.”

By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

A popular fast-fashion brand is facing backlash over the model it cast in a holiday commercial.

The brand’s cinematic campaign video titled “Last Night” features American supermodel Alex Consani changing between multiple outfits from a sparkling red minidress to a leopard-print fur coat to a black minidress.

The Daily Mail reported on Nov. 23 that the Advertising Standards Authority told the outlet it had received numerous complaints over Mango’s early November campaign.

Mango’s holiday ad sparked people to complain to the Advertising Standards Authority. YouTube/Mango

The ASA, a regulator of advertising registered in England and Wales, said the complaints concerned the brand’s use of a model who “appears to be unhealthily thin.”

Consani, 23, is a highly sought-after model who has appeared in Vogue and won the coveted Model of the Year Award at The Fashion Awards 2024. She walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the third time in October.

The Barcelona-based retailer published the ad on YouTube on Nov. 3. According to the Daily Mail, it was also used on other platforms, including Spotify.

Some commenters claimed they could “count the model's vertebrae.” YouTube/Mango

The video is not available on the brand’s other social media platforms, and comments on videos starring Consani on the brand’s TikTok have been turned off.

Alex Consani is an extremely popular model with over 5 million Instagram followers. YouTube/Mango

Distressed people have expressed their opinions on social media.

On X, one user wrote, “This ad is absolutely reprehensible.”

Alex Consani attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The user, who called for others to boycott the fashion house, added, “Celebrating obscenely, absurdly unrealistic thinness is unconscionable.”

On Threads, one user compared the campaign’s imagery to that of the “heroin chic” era of the ‘90s, when extreme thinness was largely considered desirable in the fashion world, with extremely slender models such as Kate Moss reigning supreme.

Kate Moss at the Versace runway show in the 1990s. Images Press/Getty Images

“Just seen an awful [advertisement] from @mango featuring a very heroin chic emaciated model who looks absolutely miserable,” the user wrote.

Continuing, “This s--t is not aspirational Mango, we lived through it in the 90s as the fashion industry messed with our heads about how women should look. I will NOT be buying Mango because of your irresponsible advertising.”

Play Video

Consani, who is six feet tall, has encountered frequent scrutiny for her thin frame throughout her career.

Mango previously received similar complaints from the ASA in 2024 over an “irresponsible” ad featuring an “unhealthily thin” model.

The ASA has not yet determined whether “there are grounds for further action” regarding the 2026 campaign.