It’s a fairly common piece of knowledge: Keeping things clean down there isn’t always simple, what with the uneven terrain and the overall fragility of it all. Using simple razors and common trimmers, nicks and cuts, bumps and irritation come way too easy when you’re just trying to clean up. Manscaped wants to help you avoid all those troubles this summer (and forever).

Every single item in its Perfect Package 2.0 is aimed at helping the modern man with modern grooming. The Lawn Mower 2.0 razor, for example, is designed to handle coarse and curly hair through its rust-resistant, ceramic blade that powers through 6,000 cutting strokes a minute and can go on for an hour without a recharge. And its proprietary QuietStroke and SkinSafe features are there to protect your valuables. Also included is its companion the Plow, engineered for a closer and cleaner shave, its double-edged single razor helps reduce razor burn and irritation. Simply put, the trimmer and the razor work in concert: First you mow, then you plow.

On top of Manscaped’s grooming tools, the Perfect Package 2.0 also includes salves to complement the day’s trim. Manscaped’s Crop Preserver, an anti-chafing, all-in-one deodorant and moisturizer, nurtures your skin after the work you put into it. And finally, the Crop Reviver, a spray-on body toner, is a preventative measure for high-friction areas. Comprised of aloe and witch hazel extracts, it’s there to keep hydration levels balanced and helps further reduce inflammation or irritation.

And right now, Manscaped is offering the entire package of tools and salves for $75 when you sign up to receive a replacement blade for the Lawn Mower 2.0 every three months with the Peak Hygiene Package. If you just want the package, it’s running for $80. Regardless of your choice, Manscaped is also throwing in three of its disposable Magic Mats and the Shed, which is their toiletry bag that lets you carry everything anywhere you go. Whatever summer plans are shaping up for you in the coming months, keeping clean and staying fresh and bump-free throughout is a good idea and Manscaped’s proven products are a great way to get there. Shop Manscaped >

