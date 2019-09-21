CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    NO MERCY

    Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Denied Parole by Court

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Damian Dovarganes/AFP/Getty

    Two years ago, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown rejected Manson follower Leslie Van Houten’s bid for parole, saying the 70-year-old is still a threat. On Friday, an appeals court refused to overturn that decision, finding she still has not taken responsibility for her role in the 1969 murder of a grocer and his wife. Van Houten, a former homecoming queen who joined cult leader Charles Manson’s “family,” was 19 when she was convicted of joining others in stabbing the couple to death—a day after Manson’s followers murdered movie star Sharon Tate.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times