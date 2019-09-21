CHEAT SHEET
NO MERCY
Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Denied Parole by Court
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Two years ago, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown rejected Manson follower Leslie Van Houten’s bid for parole, saying the 70-year-old is still a threat. On Friday, an appeals court refused to overturn that decision, finding she still has not taken responsibility for her role in the 1969 murder of a grocer and his wife. Van Houten, a former homecoming queen who joined cult leader Charles Manson’s “family,” was 19 when she was convicted of joining others in stabbing the couple to death—a day after Manson’s followers murdered movie star Sharon Tate.