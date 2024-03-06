Man Dubbed ‘Migrant’ on Fox News and Beaten in Times Square Sues

A Bronx man who was roughed up in Times Square during a live Fox News broadcast last month by members of the New York City-based vigilante group the Guardian Angels after being falsely accused of shoplifting plans on suing the organization, he said in a press conference Tuesday.

Marco Piña, a 22-year-old who emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 20 years ago, is aiming to file a civil suit in the Manhattan Supreme Court, as well as lodging a complaint with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the New York Daily News reported.

“I work to support my child and I’ve never broken the law. Now I will tell my story to the [district attorney] and will seek justice. I’m not afraid anymore,” Piña declared outside Bragg’s office.

Piña’s immigration status made him wary of coming forward against the group, whose chief executive officer is Curtis Sliwa. Sliwa alleged at the time of the incident that Piña “had been shoplifting.” He later admitted that he jumped the gun.

Speaking on Tuesday, Piña, describing himself as a “nobody in this city,” said that “Curtis Sliwa is famous. I was intimidated and scared since I’m only protected by DACA, a temporary permit for immigrants like myself that arrived here as babies,” he said.

Piña was joined by his attorney, Patricia Lynch, and a community activist, Fernando Mateo, who had frank words for Sliwa.

“It’s what he does—he does for a living,” Mateo said, according to local outlet PIX11. He makes [stuff] up, in order to get publicity. In order to get this.”

Sliwa does, in fact, have a track record of faking crimes to generate headlines for his cause.

Sliwa responded to the legal action with a statement to the Daily News that Piña initiated the confrontation by “pushing and shoving through the film crew despite being told by the security of the film crew to ‘please stay back’ repeatedly.” He added: “The Guardian Angels stand against hate and we pride ourselves on our diversity and inclusivity.”