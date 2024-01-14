Marco Rubio formally endorsed Donald Trump for president in a post on X Sunday.

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created,” the Florida senator and former Republican presidential candidate wrote.

He previously ran against Trump in 2016, during which he called him “an embarrassment” and a “con artist” before bowing out of the primary race. Since then, he's been a careful supporter of Trump, dodging when asked to condemn the former president's actions over the Jan. 6 insurrection or when asked to address Trump's repeated election lies.

In his 2024 endorsement, the senator managed to toot his own horn while repeating Trump's anti-establishment messaging. “When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years,” he wrote. “It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!”

The endorsement comes one day before the Iowa Caucuses kick off, setting the stage to crown a Republican champion.