Marco Rubio on Crist Announcement on the Today Show
How's Charlie Crist's former primary opponent Marco Rubio taking the Florida governor's announcement that he'll run as an independent? In stride. The right-wing Republican said he's "not going to reinvent" himself even if Crist might siphon off moderate voters. Today
How's Charlie Crist's former primary opponent Marco Rubio taking the Florida governor's announcement that he'll run as an independent? In stride. The right-wing Republican said he's "not going to reinvent" himself even if Crist might siphon off moderate voters. Today