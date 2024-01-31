Margot Robbie Responds to ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs: ‘No Way to Feel Sad’

A week after the Oscar nominations ignited a flood of discourse about Barbie’s so-called snubs—prompting responses from everyone from Hillary Clinton to Robert Downey Jr.—Barbie herself has weighed in.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Margot Robbie said, per Deadline, at a SAG screening of Barbie on Tuesday night.

While the film collected eight Academy Award nominations in total, including Best Picture, Robbie wasn’t nominated for Best Actress. Greta Gerwig was also passed over for Best Director, which is the snub that apparently hit the hardest for Robbie.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie said. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

The actress continued taking the high road by saying she’s “beyond ecstatic” about the film’s eight nods, though she understands Barbie fans’ disappointment. “I just suspect it’s bigger than us,” she said. “It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry.”

At the same time, Robbie—who also produced Barbie—highlighted the film’s remarkable cultural impact, which she said far exceeded her expectations.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” she explained. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”