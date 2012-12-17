Marina Abramovic For Givenchy; Grace Coddington Hopes for A Galliano Comeback

Marina Abramovic Models for Givenchy: When artist Marina Abramovic wore a Givenchy dress made of 101 snakes’ worth of snakeskin 2010, it might have been the beginning of a fruitful relationship. The performance artist will appear in the French brand’s spring campaign alongside supermodels Kate Moss and Mariacarla Boscono. [WWD]

Wintour’s Boyfriend Opens Up: Anna Wintour’s longtime partner, Shelby Bryan, has opened up about his famous girlfriend. “It’s a little bit of male chauvinism,” he says of the scrutiny Wintour has received over rumors that she was in line for the ambassadorship to Britain or France. “It’s not just Anna—I see powerful women who really get slammed for being to forthright or running their business in a very determined way,” he says. As of those ambassador rumors, he says: “She would do a great job if it ever happened,” but he’s, “not expecting it to happen.” [Daily Mail]

Grace Coddington on Galliano: Coddington has opened up about disgraced Dior designer, John Galliano, shedding light on a possible comeback. “I hope he will return, but I don’t know. That’s a tough one to get over…I love John, I think he’s brilliant. He certainly intends to come back— when he’s ready.” [HuffPo]

Diesel To Sponsor Venetian Bridge Rennovation: It seems that restoring Italian landmarks is a fashion tycoon’s charity of choice these days. First, Tod’s owner Diego Della Valle sponsored the renovation of the Coliseum. Now, Diesel’s CEO, Renzo Rosso, has pledged to restore Venice’s Ponte di Rialto. He’s donated close to six million dollars towards the project. [Vogue UK]

Coronation Socks in Production: For the Queen’s coronation festival this July—celebrating the 60th anniversary of her coronation—Prince Charles has commissioned a special line of socks for the occasion, which he’s aptly named Corgi. [The Cut]